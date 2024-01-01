National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 1, 2024 10:19 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 1, 2024 10:37 PM

Jhenidah-1: EC orders case against AL candidate

The Election Commission has ordered the authorities concerned to file a case against Awami League candidate for Jhenidah-1 constituency Abdul Hye for vandalising a political office of independent candidate Nazrul Islam.

The commission wrote a letter to the Shailakupa upazila election officer to take necessary action.

Meanwhile, the EC also directed the election officers to file cases against Pabna district Chhatra League president Mizanur Rahman and Pabna's Mandotosh union Chhatra League joint general secretary Nur Islam for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

