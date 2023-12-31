Jhenaidah-2: AL leader ‘beaten’ for supporting independent

An Awami League leader was beaten up allegedly by supporters of AL candidate Tahjib Alam Siddique of Jhenaidah-2 constituency (Harinakundu) in Ganna union of Jhenaidah Sadar upazila for campaigning for an AL independent.

Ganna union AL President Tofazzel Hossain Tufa Biswas claimed he was beaten and his Mujib coat was torn off last night around 8:00pm in Shangkarpur village of Sadar upazila.

Tufa made the allegations at a press conference at Bhasha Sainik Musa Mia ICT Center in Jhenaidah this afternoon, reports our Jhenaidah correspondent.

In his written statement, Tufa said that he went to Shangkarpur village last night to campaign for Naser Shahriar Zahedi Mohul, an AL independent candidate.

At that time supporters of boat symbol threatened him by holding his collar, beat him, and tore off his Mujib coat.

He claimed that they warned him not to campaign for the independent candidate.

He said that he filed a case with Sadar police in this regard.

Contacted, Naser Shahriar Zahedi Mohul said "boat symbol" supporters have already injured over 50 of his supporters till now.

Police have remained silent in this regard despite being informed several times, he added.

Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shahin Uddin however told The Daily Star that no complaint has been filed over the matter.

The Daily Star called Tahjib Alam Siddique several times on his phone for comments but he did not receive the call.