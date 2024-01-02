Jhenaidah-1: AL candidate Abdul Hyee sued for violating polls code

A case has again been filed against Abdul Hyee, the Awami League candidate of Jhenaidah-1, for violating the electoral code of conduct.

Jhenaidah Senior Election Officer Md Rokonuzzaman confirmed it to The Daily Star.

Shailkupa Upazila Election Officer Taijul Islam filed the case with Shailkupa Police Station on the instructions of the Election Commission this afternoon.

With the two, three cases have been filed against Abdul Hyee with the Shailkupa Police Station over the electoral code violation.

On December 24, more two cases had been filed against Abul Hyee for violating the code of conduct.

Besides, another case has been filed against three supporters of Abdul Hai today.

The three supporters are Shailkupa upazila Awami League General Secretary Abdul Hakim Ahmed, Upazila Jubo League President Shamim Hossain Molla, and Hakimpur Union Parishad Chairman Iku Shikdar.

Jhenaidah Senior Election Officer Md Rokonuzzaman said there is a complaint against Abdul Hyee that he vandalised and tore posters at the election office of independent candidate Nazrul Islam Dulal in Charyarbil area of ​​Shailkupa upazila on December 16.

Besides, 250 packets of Biryani were seized by the Election Enquiry Committee for distribution among the people, which is a clear violation of the code of conduct.

For this, the case has been filed against him.

Also, other accused prevented the independent candidate from putting up posters in Hakimpur union, he added.