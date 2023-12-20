Jatiya Party to announce election manifesto tomorrow

The Jatiya Party, which is participating in the upcoming 12th national election, will announce its election manifesto tomorrow.

JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu will formally unveil the party manifesto from its Banani office around 12:00pm.

Top leaders of the party will attend the ceremony, JP said in a media note today.

On December 17, Chunnu said his party would contest 283 constituencies as part of their efforts to make the election more competitive and meaningful.

"We're participating in the polls overcoming all hurdles. There is no pressure. If there was pressure, other parties would also join. We are a unique party and we have prepared our own roadmap," he told reporters.

The ruling party -- Awami League said it has given up 26 seats for the Jatiya Party in the January 7 national election.

"If we can win the maximum number of seats then we will be happy. We will keep fighting. In some areas, there will be some strategies. I don't want to share now. I won't share my party's strategies," Chunnu said recently justifying why they are contesting in 283 constituencies.

Opposition leader and Jatiya Party Chief Patron Raushan Ershad and Raushan's son Rahgir Al Mahi (Saad) Ershad are not in the race.