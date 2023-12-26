Issue sanctions on those obstructing polls: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has called on the United States to issue visa restrictions on those creating obstacles during the election process.

He also drew the attention of the five US representatives over the matter, including members of the National Democratic Institute (NDI), who are now in Bangladesh.

Quader was addressing a press conference at the political office of the Awami League president at Dhanmondi yesterday.

If an AL or independent candidate gets involved in a conflict, action will be taken on behalf of the party, he said.

"There is always a risk of conflict. The law enforcement agencies will take appropriate action against those who pollute the election environment and get involved in clashes. The Awami League president's 'zero tolerance policy' will continue," he said.

Referring to the claim of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) that Tk 92,000 crore has been looted from the banking sector in the last 15 years, Quader said, "Since the CPD has brought allegations of irregularities, they have to say where the money is. If they provide detailed information, we will bring the money back to the country."