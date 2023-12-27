National Election 2024
Staff Correspondent
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 01:53 AM

National Election 2024

Internet won't be slowed on polls day: EC

Staff Correspondent
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:00 AM

The Election Commission will not instruct anyone to slow down the internet speed during the upcoming general polls slated for January 7.

"Why will the internet speed be slowed down?" said Election Commission additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath in response to journalists' questions.

The previous EC faced huge criticism after instructing relevant authorities to slow down mobile internet by shutting 3G and 4G services on polls election day in December 2018.

According to BTRC, there are around 13 crore internet subscribers. Of which, around 9 crores are using 4G internet.

push notification