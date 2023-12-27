Internet won’t be slowed on polls day: EC

The Election Commission will not instruct anyone to slow down the internet speed during the upcoming general polls slated for January 7.

"Why will the internet speed be slowed down?" said Election Commission additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath in response to journalists' questions.

The previous EC faced huge criticism after instructing relevant authorities to slow down mobile internet by shutting 3G and 4G services on polls election day in December 2018.

According to BTRC, there are around 13 crore internet subscribers. Of which, around 9 crores are using 4G internet.