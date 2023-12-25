Info on voter turnout every 2hrs thru app

It’ll add credibility to polls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday said people will be able to know voter turnout data every two hours on election day using a mobile app called "Smart Election Management BD".

"Suppose, 30 percent votes are cast at a centre at 2:00pm and then it reaches 90 percent at 3:00pm. That is not credible. The candidates and general public will be able to learn about the turnout on the app we launched," he told reporters after a views exchange meeting with officials in Mymensingh.

The app released last month will also provide other polls-related information days before the January 7 national election.

"If the people express satisfaction after casting their vote, the election's credibility will be established," he said.

He urged journalists to report on the election without fear.

The CEC also met the aspirants running for parliament from Mymensingh.

Mymensingh Divisional Commissioner Ommey Salma Tanzia presided over the meeting while Mymensingh Deputy Commissioner Dider-E-Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury, DIG (Mymensingh range) Shah Abid Hossain, Superintendent of Police Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan were present.