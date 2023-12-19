Independents in Dhaka: ‘Eagle’ their symbol of choice

The allocation of symbols for the upcoming national polls started yesterday, with eagle being the most preferred one for independent candidates. Ten out of 16 independent contenders from 15 constituencies in Dhaka metropolitan wanted it for their electoral battle. Five of them were ultimately allocated the eagle symbol.

Meanwhile, four candidates will campaign with the second most desired symbol- 'truck'.

Returning Officer Sabirul Islam oversaw the allocation of election symbols for 122 candidates from Dhaka metropolitan. Notably, one independent candidate was absent during yesterday's proceedings, meaning he would get a symbol later.

Symbol allocation operated on a straightforward principle: if a candidate applied for a symbol unclaimed by others, they secured it. However, when multiple candidates vied for the same symbol, a lottery determined the allocation.

An exciting competition unfolded for the coveted eagle symbol.

Take the case of Dhaka-14 constituency for example, independent candidates ZI Russel and Sabina Akhter Tuhin both sought the Eagle symbol; ultimately, Russel secured it, and Tuhin received the "truck" symbol following a lottery.

HOPES FOR PARTICIPATORY POLLS

Among the 14 Awami League candidates, four were present during the symbol allocation.

Harunur Rashid Munna, an AL candidate from Dhaka-5 constituency, said polls would be competitive. In Dhaka-10 constituency, candidate Ferdous Ahmed shared aspirations for a festive polls time atmosphere.

AL's Dhaka-16 candidate Elias Mollah, said he has the support of every individual in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Dhaka-14 constituency candidate Mainul Hasan Nikhil dismissed the allegations of intimidating independent candidates as false.

SHERIFA QUADER FOR DHAKA-18

Dhaka-18 is the only constituency in the capital where AL sacrificed its own candidate to make way for JP's Sherifa Quader.

After being allocated the party's "plough" symbol, she claimed JP never wanted to boycott the polls and dismissed the notion of "shared election".

"There may have been an agreement for some seats, but our candidates are contesting in 287 seats," she said.