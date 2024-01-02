National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 2, 2024 09:05 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 09:09 PM

National Election 2024

Independent candidates Hasibur Rahman Manik, Ruhul Amin can't contest polls: SC

Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 2, 2024 09:05 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 09:09 PM
Supreme Court of Bangladesh
Photo: STAR

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today disqualified independent candidates Mohammad Hasibur Rahman Manik and Khandaker Ruhul Amin from contesting January 7 elections.

Hasibur was an aspirant for Dhaka-7 and Ruhul for Noakhali-1.

The apex court, however, allowed independent candidates--Alam Ahmed (Gazipur-4), Sk Ekramul Hossain (Khulna-5); Muhibur Rahman (Sylhet-2), and Mohammad Abdul Wahed (Mymensingh-11) to run the polls race.

Trial courts hearings
AL candidate Shammi, independent candidate Serniabat can't contest polls: SC

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the orders after holding a hearing on separate petitions filed by the candidates, their rivals, and the Election Commission seeking necessary orders.

Meanwhile, the Appellate Division deferred for a week the hearing of a petition filed by Faridpur-3 independent candidate AK Azad challenging the chamber judge's order that allowed AL candidate Shamim Haque to contest the polls for the same constituency.

There is no legal bar for Shamim Haque to continue election campaigns following the SC order, Advocate Shah Monjurul Hoque, a lawyer for Shamim, told The Daily Star.

