Independent candidate withdraws

Independent candidate M Moniruzzaman yesterday announced his withdrawal from the polls race in Jhalakathi-1 constituency.

Moniruzzaman, a sub-committee member of Awami League's freedom fighters' affairs central unit, made the announcement through a press conference at Muktijoddha Sangsad office in Rajapur.

"Obeying the decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, I have decided to step down. I will still work for 'boat' symbol," Moniruzzaman said, adding that there was no pressure on him to make this decision.

AL nominated Mohammad Shahjahan Omar, a former BNP central unit leader, will contest with "boat" symbol from the seat.

With Moniruzzaman's withdrawal, Omar is likely to win comfortably from the seat in the January 7 polls.

A total of six candidates, excluding Moniruzzaman, are now going to contest the polls from Jhalakathi-1.