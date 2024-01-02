If we can't hold free, fair polls, the state itself will fail: EC Anisur

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman today said if they fail to hold a free and fair national election on January 7, the state will also fail.

"If we cannot hold a free, fair and credible election, if we fail for any reason, then our state itself will become a failed state. We don't want that. Because we will be cut off from the whole world," he told reporters at a training programme for executive magistrates in the capital.

"In no way can we allow the next election to be questioned. Immediate action should be taken without wasting time," he said.

There is only one directive from the Election Commission, and that is the polls will be a free and fair.

"Instructions will come from nowhere else."

Anisur Rahman said there was no alternative to a free, fair and credible election. This election is not only being watched by 180 million people of Bangladesh, but by the whole world.