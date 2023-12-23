Holding Nat’l Polls: CEC asks field- level officials to be more vigilant

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday urged all field-level administration officials to remain vigilant to ensure a free and fair 12th parliamentary election on January 7.

Habibul gave the instruction at a view-exchange meeting with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, upazila nirbahi officers, and officers-in-charge posted in Khulna division at the Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park in Jashore.

"Law enforcement officers will have to keep a close eye on things to make sure that there is no chaos surrounding the election. Also, arrangements should be made so that voters can safely arrive at the polling centres," the CEC told reporters after the meeting.

Habibul further announced that all forms of election rigging efforts would be resisted.

The CEC said he spoke with field-level administration officials to learn how they were operating, what problems they were facing, and how they were resolving them.

When journalists raised concerns about the incidents of clashes between supporters of candidates in various parts of the country, Habibul said there is a possibility of a few isolated incidents.

"As soon as such incidents are brought to the attention of the commission, the returning officer for that particular area will be asked to investigate and report. Legal action will be taken after receiving the report," the CEC said.

He added that law enforcers will work to ensure a violence-free election.

Habibul reemphasised the need for returning officers to carry out their duties diligently, saying, "Returning officers are primarily in charge of conducting elections and that's why they must act responsibly."