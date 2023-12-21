Hero Alom seeks security during polls campaign

Bangladesh Congress candidate for Bogura-4 constituency Ashraful Hossain Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, today sought security from police during the election campaign.

He made the request to district's Superintendent of Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty visiting his office around 2:00pm, our Bogura correspondent reports.

After meeting the police official, Hero Alam told journalists, "You have seen that I have contested in elections, and I have been beaten up. When I called for help, no one picked up the phone. This is why, this time I have met the SP Sir before beginning of my electioneering."

"SP Sir has already informed the local police station's officer-in-charge about my campaign so that they can help me, if necessary," he added.

Hero Alam had participated in elections three times from Dhaka-17 and Bogura-4 constituencies as independent and have been subjected to attacks by his opponents.