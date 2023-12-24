Hero Alom assaulted again during campaigning

Bangladesh Congress candidate for Bogura-4 constituency Ashraful Hossain Alom, also known as Hero Alom, today alleged that he was assaulted by a local ruling party leader while campaigning in Bogura's Kahalu in the evening.

Alom said the Tanati League leader also obstructed him from campaigning.

Alom shared a video footage of the incident on his official Facebook page. In the video, amid a scuffle, a person is seen hurling abuses at the candidate.

Talking to our Bogura correspondent, Hero Alom said, "This evening I was campaigning in Kahalu Bazar area. Suddenly a local Tanti League leader pushed me and verbally abused me. He was accompanied by three to four other local boys. The attacker also told the locals not to cast votes for me."

When asked, Selim Reza, officer-in-charge of Kahalu Police Station, told The Daily Star, "I heard that a local man named Razman misbehaved with Hero Alam. I have sent our officers there. I have also informed the magistrate in charge of maintaining the election code of conduct."

Contacted, Mamunur Rashid, office secretary of Bogura district Tanti League, said, "none of our leaders and activists are involved in the incident."

Yesterday, Hero Alom was assaulted by the ruling party men during his election campaign in the district's Nandigram upazila.