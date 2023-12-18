HC upholds EC decision scrapping Faridpur-3 candidacy of Shamim

The High Court today upheld the Election Commission's decision that cancelled the nomination of Awami League candidate from Faridpur-3 Shamim Haque due to his dual citizenship.

Shamim had filed the nomination paper for contesting the 12 parliamentary elections on the Awami League ticket from Faridpur-3 in the January 7 parliamentary election.

Today, the HC bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir Lytton and Justice SM Maniruzzaman rejected a writ petition filed by Shamim challenging the EC's decision.

Senior lawyers M Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza and Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared for Shamim.

On the other hand, Senior lawyers Tanjib-ul-Alam and Mustafizur Rahman Khan argued for Independent Candidate AK Azad, who challenged the candidacy of Shamim with the EC over his dual citizenship before the HC.