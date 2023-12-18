National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:29 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:40 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

HC upholds EC decision scrapping Faridpur-3 candidacy of Shamim

Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:29 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:40 PM
Photo: Collected

The High Court today upheld the Election Commission's decision that cancelled the nomination of Awami League candidate from Faridpur-3 Shamim Haque due to his dual citizenship.

Shamim had filed the nomination paper for contesting the 12 parliamentary elections on the Awami League ticket from Faridpur-3 in the January 7 parliamentary election.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Today, the HC bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir Lytton and Justice SM Maniruzzaman rejected a writ petition filed by Shamim challenging the EC's decision.

Senior lawyers M Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza and Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared for Shamim.

On the other hand, Senior lawyers Tanjib-ul-Alam and Mustafizur Rahman Khan argued for Independent Candidate AK Azad, who challenged the candidacy of Shamim with the EC over his dual citizenship before the HC.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীদের সাজানো মামলায় জেলে রাখার গোমর ফাঁস করেছেন কৃষিমন্ত্রী’

বিএনপির সিনিয়র যুগ্ম মহাসচিব রুহুল কবির রিজভী বলেছেন, কৃষিমন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য প্রমাণ করে যে, সহিংসতা-মামলা-গ্রেপ্তার সবকিছু পূর্ব পরিকল্পিত।

এইমাত্র
|রাজনীতি

কৃষিমন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য ব্যক্তিগত, বিএনপিকে আমরা কোনো প্রস্তাব দেইনি: কাদের

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification