HC seeks police report on whereabouts of two missing Bogura BNP men

The High Court today wanted to know the whereabouts of two BNP men in Bogura who went missing allegedly after being detained by law enforcers on December 14.

The court asked the inspector general of police to submit a report on the whereabouts of the two, Anwar Hossain Hridoy and Delwar Hossain, before it by January 4.

The HC also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain in three weeks why they should not be ordered to produce Anwar and Delwar before this court so that the court can be satisfied that they were not detained illegally.

The home secretary, inspector general of police, director general of Rab, and other officials concerned have been made respondents to the rule.

The bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah came up with order and rule following two separate writ petitions filed seeking HC orders on the authorities concerned of the government to find out the whereabouts of Anwar and Delwar.

Anwar's nephew Nurunnabi and Delwar's son Sajjad Hossain submitted the petitions through lawyer Kayser Kamal yesterday to the HC, saying the law enforcers reportedly detained them from different places in Kahalu upazila of the district on December 14 but they were not produced before any court till yesterday. Police, however, denied the allegation.

Separate general diaries were lodged with the police station concerned in Bogura, but the law enforcers are yet to find their whereabouts, they said in the petitions.

The petitioners appealed to the HC to direct the law enforcers to produce Anwar and Delwar before this court in 24 hours, Barrister Kayser Kamal told The Daily Star.

He further said the petitioners also urged the HC to issue a rule asking the respondents to explain why they should not be ordered to produce them before this court so that the HC can be satisfied that they were not detained illegally.