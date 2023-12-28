National Election 2024
UNB, Habiganj
Thu Dec 28, 2023 01:05 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 01:08 AM

National Election 2024

Habiganj DC transferred to agriculture ministry

UNB, Habiganj
Thu Dec 28, 2023 01:05 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 01:08 AM
EC decides to withdraw Habiganj DC
Debi Chanda. Photo: Collected

Deputy Commissioner of Habiganj Debi Chandra has been transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture, just a few days prior to the national parliamentary elections slated for January 7.

According to a media release signed by Public Administration Ministry's Deputy Secretary Mehedi Hasan, the transfer will be effective soon.

On the other hand, Deputy Director of Local Government Division (Rangpur) Zilufa Sultana has been appointed as Habiganj new DC, said another media release yesterday.

Earlier, on December 25, the Election Commission sent a letter to the Ministry of Public Administration to withdraw DC Debi Chanda, also the Returning Officer of the district, "to ensure a free and fair election".

