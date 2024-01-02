Habiganj-4: Barrister Suman denies breaching polls code

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, an independent candidate for Habiganj-4 constituency, in his reply to the Election Inquiry Committee, denied violating electoral code of conduct.

The returning officer of Habiganj had received complaint that Suman violated the electoral code of conduct by using Bangabandhu's picture and "Jai Bangla Jai Bangabandhu" slogan in his leaflets, reports our local correspondent.

The RO forwarded the complaint to the committee which issued a show-cause notice to the candidate yesterday.

Suman in his reply claimed that neither the picture nor the slogan was used in his electoral campaign leaflets.

Suman sent the written response to the committee saying that he is continuing the election campaign in accordance with the code of conduct. He complained that his rival "boat" candidate is conspiring to discredit him in order to keep him away from election, according to the committee office sources.