Govt official vying for polls in Chattogram-4

A government official is contesting the upcoming national polls as an independent candidate from Chattogram-4 constituency, hiding his professional identity in the nomination papers.

In doing so, Md Salahuddin, health assistant at Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex, violated the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

In the nomination paper, he mentioned business as his profession instead of government service, said sources in the RO office.

He initially got his nomination papers cancelled by the returning officer concerned, and the Election Commission on ground of fraudulence in collecting one percent of voters' signatures, but later got back his candidacy by appealing to the court, said sources.

According to the clause of "Taking part in politics and elections" of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979, "No Government servant shall canvass or otherwise interfere or use his influence in connection with or take part in any election to a legislative body, whether in Bangladesh or elsewhere."

Sources at Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex said Salahuddin has remained absent from office since November 18 without taking official leave. The authorities issued him show cause letters three times, but he did not respond.

Contacted, Dr Nur Uddin, Sitakunda health and family welfare officer, said Salahuddin has been working as a health assistant at the health complex since 2012.

"As he was absent without official leave, I issued a show cause letter to him on November 23 but he did not answer. Meanwhile, I came to know that he submitted nomination papers for the polls. I warned him about it over the phone but he did not pay heed."

"Then I issued a second show-cause letter to him on December 18 but he did not reply," he said. "After learning that he got back his candidacy, I issued the third show cause letter on Sunday in this regard."

"I also informed the matter to the civil surgeon of Chattogram and the divisional commissioner and RO of Chattogram," said Dr Nur Uddin.

Contacted, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said they officially informed the EC in a letter on Sunday that Salahuddin is contesting the polls without resigning from the government service.

Contacted, Tofail Islam, divisional commissioner and RO in Chattogram, said he received the letter. "We did not know that he was a government employee... As per court order, we have allocated him his electoral symbol 'rocket'," he also said.

"Now, after receiving the letter from the civil surgeon, I have officially notified the Election Commission so it can inform the court. We will take further action as per the court order," he added.

Salahuddin could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.