Govt to ensure free, fair polls

Says foreign minister

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday said Dhaka wants to demonstrate that it can hold a free, fair, and acceptable election.

Speaking to reporters, he said the government never felt any external pressure ahead of the national polls but it wants to make sure the election is free, fair, and peaceful.

Talking about Bangladesh's relations with India, the US and the European Union, Momen said they are Dhaka's friends and development partners. "We have a long-standing relationship with them."

He said the US stood against Bangladesh during the Liberation War in 1971, but it started supporting Bangladesh since the country achieved its independence.

"We have been maintaining very good relations with India since the independence. The relations are in "golden chapter". The European Union is a big market for us," the minister said.

Highlighting the importance of peace and stability in the region for greater development, Momen said Dhaka do not want to see any proxy war here.

"Problems remain wherever there are proxy wars. Europe has fallen into a proxy war and is facing challenges," he said, adding that there might be efforts to make the countries in the region weaker.

The minister said Bangladesh has taken a leadership role in the region and other countries acknowledge this.

He said Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia are emerging as important partners in the region.

Momen said they want continuation of the democratic process in the country. "We don't want terrorism. These are the goals of the Western countries. We are with them."

Responding to a question, the minister said the US should apply its visa policy against those who are trying to obstruct the polls.

The US earlier announced that it would impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshis for undermining the democratic election process.