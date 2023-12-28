Gonotantri Party can vie for polls

The Supreme Court yesterday directed the Election Commission to allow candidates of two factions of Gonotantri Party, member of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance, to contest the January 7 parliamentary elections.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur also ordered the EC to allocate the same symbol for the candidates, EC lawyer Ashfaqur Rahman told The Daily Star.

The apex court chamber judge delivered the order on two separate petitions involving this issue.