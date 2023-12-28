National Election 2024
Staff Correspondent
Thu Dec 28, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 12:01 AM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Gonotantri Party can vie for polls

Staff Correspondent
Thu Dec 28, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 12:01 AM

The Supreme Court yesterday directed the Election Commission to allow candidates of two factions of Gonotantri Party, member of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance, to contest the January 7 parliamentary elections.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur also ordered the EC to allocate the same symbol for the candidates, EC lawyer Ashfaqur Rahman told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The apex court chamber judge delivered the order on two separate petitions involving this issue.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

খিলক্ষেতে নিয়ন্ত্রণ হারানো গাড়ির ধাক্কায় ৩ পথচারী নিহত

রাজধানীর খিলক্ষেতে একটি গাড়ির ধাক্কায় এক শিশুসহ তিন জন পথচারী নিহত হয়েছেন। এই ঘটনা আহত এক জনকে ঢাকা মেডিকেল কলেজ হাসপাতালে নিয়ে চিকিৎসা দেওয়া হচ্ছে।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এমন নির্বাচন হবে যা দেখে দুনিয়ার সবাই শিখবে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification