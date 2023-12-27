Gonotantri Party can contest elections: SC

The Supreme Court today directed the Election Commission (EC) to allow candidates of two factions of Gonotantri Party, member of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance, to contest the January 7 parliamentary elections.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur also ordered the EC to allocate the same symbol for the candidates of Gonotantri Party, EC's lawyer Ashfaqur Rahman told The Daily Star.

The apex court chamber judge delivered the order on two separate petitions involving this issue.

One of the petitions was filed by the EC challenging a High Court order that on December 18 stayed the EC's decision which cancelled the candidatures of all aspirants of Gonotantri Party.

In the same order, the HC also directed the EC to allow seven candidates nominated by Gonotantri Party's faction led by Barrister Md Arash Ali to contest the election.

Another petition was submitted by Shahadat Hossain, leader of another faction of Gonotantri Party, seeking permission from the SC for its three candidates to contest the election, lawyer Ashfaqur Rahman said.

He said the EC on December 12 cancelled the candidatures of all aspirants of Gonotantri Party as the party has no commission-approved central committee.

The party has reportedly been split into two groups and they fielded 12 candidates in total for the 12th national polls set to be held on January 7.

Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir appeared for Arash Ali during the hearing.