Gazipur-4 independent candidate can contest polls: SC

The Supreme Court today upheld its chamber judge's order that allowed Gazipur-4 independent candidate Alam Ahmed to contest the upcoming parliamentary election.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC rejected a petition filed by Awami League candidate for the same constituency Simeen Hussain Rimi, seeking cancellation of its chamber judge's order.

On December 19, the apex court chamber judge directed the Election Commission to allow independent candidate Alam to contest the election from Gazipur-4 and to allocate polls symbol for him.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice Enayetur Rahim had passed the order following a petition filed by Alam challenging a High Court order that upheld the EC's decision to scrap his candidacy on the ground of his being a loan defaulter.