Wed Dec 27, 2023 03:01 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 03:07 PM

Gazipur-4 AL candidate seeks cancellation of independent’s candidacy

SC full bench to hear the plea on January 2
High Court
A Supreme Court full bench will hear on January 2 a petition filed by Gazipur-4 Awami League candidate Simeen Hussain Rimi seeking cancellation of its chamber judge's order allowing independent candidate Alam Ahmed to contest the January 7 election.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim today sent the petition to its full bench and set the date for hearing the matter.

Earlier on December 19, the apex court chamber judge directed the EC to allow independent candidate Alam Ahmed to contest the election from Gazipur-4 constituency and to allocate polls symbol for him.

Barrister Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz, a lawyer for the Election Commission, today told The Daily Star there is no legal bar for Alam Ahmed to run election campaign following the apex court chamber judge's order.

Senior lawyer Tanya Amir, accompanied by lawyer Yadnan Rafique appeared for Simeen during the hearing.

AL candidate Simeen recently filed the petition with the Supreme Court.

Justice Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by Alam challenging a High Court order that upheld the EC's decision to scrap his candidacy on the ground of his being a loan defaulter.

