Gaibandha-4: AL candidate served show-cause notice

The election inquiry committee has served a show-cause notice on Abul Kalam Azad, Awami League candidate for Gaibandha-4 for violating election code of conduct.

Gaibandha-4 Constituency Electoral Inquiry Committee Chairman and Senior Assistant Judge Md. Mamunur Rashid, served it today.

The investigation committee ordered him to appear in person or via a representative at the Gobindganj Senior Assistant Judge (Chowki) court tomorrow at noon and give a written explanation.

According to the notice, an election campaign meeting was held on Sunday at Baiguni Government Primary School in Gobidaganj upazila. At the end of the meeting, a feast was provided for everyone in attendance. The notice mentions that four maunds of rice and one maund of chicken meat were served to the people at the campaign meeting, as reported by various media outlets.

Serving feast at an election campaign is a violation of the electoral code of conduct 2008.

AL candidate Abul Kalam Azad spoke at the meeting as a part of his election campaign.