Gaibandha-2: JP candidate show-caused for polls code violation

The Election Inquiry Committee of the Gaibandha-2 constituency issued a show-cause notice to the Jatiya Party candidate Abdur Rashid Sarkar for violating the electoral code of conduct.

Shariful Islam, joint district and sessions judge of Gaibandha, and the Gaibandha-2 (Sadar) constituency election inquiry committee chairman, last night (29 December) issued it to the candidate.

According to the notice, the JP candidate published an election poster in Gaibandha's local daily 'Gaghat' with the photos of former JP chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad and its Chairman GM Quader on 27 December. He also published an election poster with these two leaders' photos, violating the Code of Conduct under Section 7 of the Election Code of Conduct, 2008.

According to the notice, the candidate has been asked to appear in person on December 31 and give his explanation for the violation of polls codes.