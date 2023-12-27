‘Free, fair polls at any cost’

CEC tells admin, law enforcers in Ctg

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday directed the local administration of Chattogram and law enforcement agencies to hold the upcoming January 7 polls in a free, fair, and peaceful manner at any cost to ensure acceptance.

He also issued strict warnings against violence on polls day, saying that voting will be suspended if anyone tries to show muscle power inside any polling centre.

CEC made the remarks during two separate closed-door meetings with the candidates from 16 constituencies of Chattogram and the officials of administration and different law enforcement agencies.

The CEC first held a meeting with the candidates and noted their views at LGED auditorium in Sholoshahar. Later, he held a meeting with administration and law enforcement officials at Primary Teachers' Training Institute.

Chattogram Divisional Commissioner's Office organised the events.

"This time there can be no incident of muscle power during voting. If any, then the returning officers are directed to suspend the vote at the centres immediately. If the presiding officers notice this, they will also do it. If the presiding officer fails, then the RO will do it. If RO doesn't stop voting, then EC will take action directly," he said.

He also asked the administration and law enforcement officials to act neutrally to make the polls acceptable to everyone.

"Environment on the polling day will be discussed for the long term. To prevent vote rigging, the presiding and polling officers, who will conduct the voting, will have to ensure that no unauthorised person is allowed inside the centres during voting."

The CEC urged all the candidates for employing polling agents in the vote centres so that they can see the empty ballot boxes before voting and be present during vote counting.

"The CEC asked the police officials not to allow any unauthorised person inside voting booths or the polling centres, and also to record complaints immediately if there is any gross allegation or violence before and after voting," said a deputy commissioner of CMP wishing anonymity.

EC secretary Jahangir Alam, Chattogram divisional commissioner Tofayel Hossen and CMP commissioner Krishna Pad Roy were present among others.