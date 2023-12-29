Forcing anyone to vote a violation of human rights

Says NHRC chairman

Barring people from casting this vote or forcing someone to vote are both violations of human rights, said Kamal Uddin Ahmed, the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission.

"If someone wants to vote, no one has the right to stop him. If someone does not want to vote but is forced to vote, that is a violation of human rights, too. We are keeping an eye on it," Kamal said while talking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at the latter's office.

The meeting was held ahead of the 12th national election scheduled for January 7.

By violating the electoral code of conduct, many candidates and their workers cause anxiety for the people and break their trust, Ahmed said.

"We have been saying that such things should not happen."

The EC should keep an eye on whether the members of religious and ethnic minorities and disabled persons face any kind of obstacle when going out to vote.

"We urged them [EC] to ensure people can cast their votes to the candidates of their choice."

The law enforcement agencies should perform their duties properly, he said, citing the post-election violence that took place following the 2001 polls.

"We remain concerned about post polls violence," he said.