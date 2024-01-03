Five more JP picks pull out of election race

They cast doubt on fairness of Jan 7 polls; more may quit the race, say party sources

Five more Jatiyo Party candidates yesterday quit the election race citing doubts about the fairness of the January 7 election as one of the reasons.

With them, 25 JP nominees have pulled out so far, a JP central leader told The Daily Star last night.

Wishing anonymity, he added that the actual number of such JP candidates would be higher as many contenders did not inform the party's central election conducting team of their decisions.

JP insiders said more candidates are likely to withdraw before the election day.

Sources in the JP said many aspirants are aggrieved that the party high-ups, including Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, reached a consensus with the Awami League in 26 seats where the ruling party nominees have withdrawn their candidacies.

JP leaders are contesting in 265 constituencies on paper. But most of the party candidates are are not campaigning, said JP insiders.

"Except for the 26 constituencies,the party has fielded mostly dummy candidates to assist the government in showing that the election is participatory," said Kholilur Rahman, the JP nominee for Barguna-1, who pulled out on Sunday.

The deadline for withdrawing nomination forms was over on December 17. It means although the JP leaders have pulled out, their names and party symbol will be on ballot papers.

Yesterday, JP candidate Mahbub Alam for Dinajpur-2 (Biral-Bochaganj) said he will not run for parliament.

At a press conference in the party's Biral upazila office, Mahbub said he is doubtful about a free and fair election under the incumbent government, reports our local correspondent.

"Considering all these aspects, I'm withdrawing from the electoral race," he said in the presence of local JP leaders.

Another JP candidate Shamsuddin Khan for Gazipur-4 quit the polls yesterday.

The party could not confirm the names of three other nominees who pulled out yesterday.

On Sunday, JP contender MM Niaz Uddin for Gazipur-1 and-5 said he would not be in the election race.

"JP candidates were not provided with financial support from the party. Who will contest the election spending their money when everyone knows the election will be one-sided?" said JP central leader Sentu.

"The party has earned over Tk 5 crore from the sale of nomination forms. But we did not get any financial support from the party to meet the election expenses," said a JP candidate asking not to be named.

Asked, GM Quader on Monday said JP candidates might be quitting from the polls on various grounds, including not having financial support. It is not good for the party, he said.

"But I cannot force them to stay in the contest. They have the right to withdraw," he added.