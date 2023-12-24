National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 24, 2023 08:27 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 08:30 PM

National Election 2024

Faridpur-4: 'Won't leave the field empty for you to score'

Kazi Zafarullah tells Nixon Chowdhury
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 24, 2023 08:27 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 08:30 PM

Awami League Presidium member Kazi Zafarullah, also the Awami League candidate for the hotly-contested Faridpur-4 constituency, today vowed to fight till the end for the rights of people of his area and won't leave the election race.

He came up with the remarks while addressing an election rally at Krishnapur Bazar under Sadarpur upazila in Faridpur this afternoon.

"I won't leave the field empty for you [independent candidate for Faridpur-4 Nixon Chowdhury] to score. The days are gone to deprive poor people of their rights as long as I am here. It doesn't matter if I win or die, but I will not leave the [election] race," he said.

Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, popularly known as Nixon Chowdhury is contending as an independent candidate in the Faridpur-4 (Bhanga-Charbhadrasan-Sadarpur) constituency.

Zafarullah's remarks came as Nixon Chowdhury suggested that his uncle (Zafarullah) has left the election field.

Earlier, in another meeting at Shaildubi village under Krishnapur Union, Kazi Zafarullah said, "Nixon earlier said to me if uncle needs money, he [Nixon] will give the money. So how much money he owns? He wants to buy me."

Saha Md Ishtiaq Arif, general secretary of Faridpur District AL also spoke at the rally.

push notification