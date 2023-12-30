Faridpur-4: Bhanga AL seeks cancellation of Nixon’s candidacy for 'giving money to voters'

Faridpur's Bhanga upazila Awami League has sought the cancellation of the candidacy of Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury, popularly known as Nixon Chowdhury, for allegedly breaching the electoral code of conduct.

Nixon is contesting the upcoming national election from Faridpur-4 constituency as an independent candidate.

Bhanga upazila AL President Muhammad Saifur Rahman, the chief election agent of AL nominated candidate Kazi Zafarullah, applied to Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Md Quamrul Ahsan Talukder, also the returning officer, today seeking the cancellation of Nixon's candidacy, reports our local correspondent.

According to the application, Nixon publicly distributed money to voters during an election rally at an auto stand near Kazi Mahmud Ullah College on the north side of Bhanga police station on December 28.

"I strongly demand to cancel his [Nixon Chowdhury] candidacy on the grounds of violation of the election code of conduct," Saifur Rahman said in the application.

In this regard, Nixon told journalists that lies are being spread in his name. "They asked me for some money for eating khichuri, I gave them as gratuity. I help many poor people in this way. It is not an election issue," he said.

Meanwhile, a video in this regard went viral on social media. In the video, Nixon was seen taking out some money from his pocket and giving it to a man wearing Punjabi.

Returning Officer Md Quamrul Ahsan Talukder, said, "We got an application in this regard. We are looking into the matter."