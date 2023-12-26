Faridpur-3: Two supporters of AL candidate attacked, injured

Two supporters of Shamim Haque, the Faridpur-3 AL candidate, were attacked and injured in Bishnupur area of the district's Sadar upazila last night.

Shamim pointed out that the supporters of independent candidate AK Azad carried out the attack, which took place while his supporters were campaigning. He told journalists that they are carrying out such attacks to thwart the election and to "implement the agenda of BNP-Jamaat".

AK Azad's campaign has denied the allegation.

The injured -- Kamrul Mollah, 43, and Selim Sheikh, 40, of Bishnupur area – were first taken to Faridpur General Hospital and later they were shifted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.Denying the attack, Md Shoebul Islam, AK Azad's campaign coordinator, said, "None of our supporters carried out the attack. They [Shamim's supporters] have been doing everything on their own and putting the blame on us."

Injured Selim Sheikh said when they were distributing leaflets of their candidate around 9:00pm, some youths wearing helmets appeared the scene on motorcycles and beat up the two with "heavy objects".

Wahimul Islam Fahim, a medical officer of Faridpur General Hospital, said the condition of two injured persons was serious. One suffered a head injury and the other had multiple injuries on his body, he said.

They have been sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital for better treatment, he said.

On information, Shamim visited the injured at the general hospital around 10:30pm.

Shohidul Islam, officer in-charge of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station, said, "On information police went there but found nothing. We are investigating the matter."

No one filed any complain on this regard till 1:20pm today, the OC said.