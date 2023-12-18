Faridpur-3: HC dismisses AL candidate’s petition challenging EC’s decision

The High Court (HC) today upheld the Election Commission's decision that cancelled the candidacy of the Awami League-nominated candidate for Faridpur-3 for holding dual citizenship.

The HC bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and Justice SM Moniruzzaman passed the order after hearing a petition filed against the EC's decision.

Now, Awami League-nominated candidate Shamim Haque lost all legal ways to compete in the upcoming national elections.

Advocates Shah Manjurul Haque and Sayeed Ahmed Raza stood for Shamim Haque and Avocate Tanjib Ul Alam and Barrister Mostafizur Rahman represented the opponent.

On December 5, Faridpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kamrul Ahsan Talukder, also Returning Officer, declared the nomination papers of the AL-backed candidate valid during the scrutiny despite the objection from an independent candidate.

However, the returning officer defended the matter saying that the plaintiff could not submit any document in favour of their allegation.

On December 8, the independent candidate for Faridpur-3 constituency (Sadar) AK Azad submitted an application to the EC seeking the cancellation of candidature of Shamim Haque for holding dual citizenship.

On the following day, Shamim Haque also submitted a counter application to the EC, seeking cancellation of AK Azad's nomination bringing allegations of holding dual citizenship and hiding information on wealth in the affidavit.

On December 15, the EC accepted businessman AK Azad's appeal and cancelled the candidacy of the Awami League nominee as the latter holds dual citizenship.

Later, Shamim Haque moved HC with a petition to review the EC decision.