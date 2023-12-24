National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 24, 2023 11:37 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 11:39 PM

National Election 2024

Faridpur-3: Election camp of independent candidate vandalised

Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected

Faridpur-3 constituency independent candidate AK Azad's election camp was vandalised and two of his fellows were beaten in Faridpur's Sadar this afternoon.

The injured are Junayed Hossain, general secretary of Gerda ward unit of Awami League, and activist Sheikh Khabir. Of them, Khabir was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur, our local correspondent reports.

According to locals, around 3:30pm, the unidentified criminals riding on motorcycles went to the election camp in Gerda Abul Faiz Mujibur Rahman High School area and beat Junayed and Khabir with hockey sticks. Later, the attackers vandalised the camp.

Riyad Mia, member secretary of Azad's Gerda union election management committee, said that Gerda union Chairman Shah Mohammad Amar Haque along with a supporter of AL candidate Shamim Haque led the attack.

Amar Haque denied the allegation.

Kotwali Police Station Inspector (Operation) Abdul Gaffar said that police visited the spot. "A case will be filed in this connection," he said.

