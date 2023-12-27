Faridpur-3: AL leader arrested for alleged attack on independent candidate's supporters

Police arrested a local Awami League leader, also a supporter of AL candidate Shamim Haque for the Faridpur-3, for allegedly attacking a supporter of independent candidate AK Azad in the district's Sadar upazila.

Tofazzel Hossain Samrat, 46, is the president of Alibad Union unit AL, our Faridpur correspondent reports quoting police.

According to Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station, the supporters of Shamim Haque vandalised the election camp of AK Azad and beat up two of his supporters in Garda area under Aliabad union around 1:00pm on December 24.

Mehedi Hasan, a supporter of AK Azad, filed a case against three named persons and 7-8 unidentified people for the attack the following day.

Tofazzel has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the case, the OC added.

He will be produced before a court, the OC said.