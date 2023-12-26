National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 26, 2023 09:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 09:54 PM

National Election 2024

Faridpur-3: AK Azad’s supporter stabbed

Ak Azad supporters stabbed
Photo: Collected

In Faridpur-3 constituency, a supporter of independent candidate AK Azad was stabbed allegedly by supporters of AL candidate Shamim Haque in Mamudpur area under Sadar upazila this evening.

The injured, Abdur Rahman Janak, who is a resident of Harukandi village under Sadar upazila, is now undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Fardipur, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

His fellow campaigner Md Munnu Mollah told journalists that a group of some 20-25 people, led by Mobarak Kholifa, councillor of 21 no word of Faridpur Municipality attacked the election camp around 6:30pm, vandalized it and stabbed Janak.

Mobarak Kholifa, who is a supporter of Shamim Haque, could not be contacted over phone.

Faridpur's Additional Superintendent of Police Md Shalauddin said, "I have visited the spot after the incident and talked to the injured person at the hospital. We are investigating into the incident."

