Faridpur-3: AK Azad asks SC to cancel AL nominee Shamim's candidacy

The Independent candidate from Faridpur-3 AK Azad today filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of its chamber judge's order that allowed Awami League candidate Shamim Haque to contest the January 7 national election.

Azad submitted the petition to the Appellate Division of the SC saying Shamim Haque had not revoked his citizenship of the Netherlands till November 30, the last day for filing nomination papers, and therefore cannot be allowed to contest the elections, the petitioner's lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan told The Daily Star.

He said necessary documents will be submitted before the Appellate Division in support of his client's claim.

On December 19, the Appellate Division Chamber Judge Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed a High Court order that upheld the Election Commission's decision to cancel Shamim's nomination papers on the ground of his dual citizenship and ordered the EC to allow him to participate in the elections.