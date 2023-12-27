Faridpur-1 AL candidate fined Tk 20,000 for breaching electoral code of conduct

A mobile court yesterday fined Awami League presidium member and the party's Faridpur-1 candidate Abdur Rahman for violating the electoral code of conduct.

A mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Md Khairuzzaman imposed the fine for "decorating the election camp and boat symbol with lights at night" at Shibpur Rail Gate in Boalmari upazila.

Abdur Rahman, independent candidate Arifur Rahman Dolon, BNM candidate Md Abu Zafar, Jatiya Party candidate Akteruzzaman, and Supreme Party candidate Nur Islam Shikdar are contesting the January 7 polls for the Faridpur-1 seat in parliament.