‘Failure to hold free, fair polls will turn country into failed state’

Says Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman

If the national election is not free, fair and acceptable, the state itself will be a failed state, said Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman yesterday.

"In no way can we let the next election be a questionable one... We will be isolated from the rest of the world [if that happens]," he told a training session of executive magistrates in the capital.

Prompt action should be taken whenever there is any irregularity, he said.

Instructions about the polls will not come from anywhere but the Election Commission, he told the magistrates.

People all over the world are watching this election, not just the 180 million Bangladeshis, he said.

The number of foreign election observers will be the highest this time, he said, adding that the individuals will choose where they go while the EC makes travel and security arrangements.

Referring to the incidents of violence, he said many of the clashes are taking place over previous enmity.