Encourage voters to come to polling stations, EC Rashida tells candidates

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana today urged candidates of Pabna to stop clashing with each other and instead encourage voters to come to polling stations.

Rashida met with the candidates of five constituencies at a views exchange meeting at the Pabna deputy commissioner's office, reports our Pabna correspondent.

"The Election Commission is working hard to ensure free, fair, and credible elections. But it is your role to encourage voters to come to vote centres," she said.

"The public does not like to be pressured by muscle power. The Election Commission is concerned about voters' safety so we have taken steps to ensure it [safety]," the election commissioner said.

Talking to EC Rashida, most of the independent candidates brought allegations against the ruling party's candidates.

"Hired people are threatening our voters. We have complained to the commission but there is nothing but show-cause notices," said Abdul Hamid Master, a district AL leader and an independent candidate of Pabna-3.

Independent candidate Professor Abu Sayeed alleged that voters are still worried about casting their votes. He also complained about discrimination and the absence of a level playing field.

"The ruling party's candidate is the deputy speaker of the parliament who is being provided high security, but despite being a senior citizen and as a member of the drafting committee of the constitution, I am unable to get sufficient security," Sayeed said.

Almost all the candidates were worried about the voter turnout in the upcoming election.

Rashida Sultana earlier spoke with the presiding officers at a view-exchange meeting held at the Shilpokola auditorium in the morning. She also talked with law enforcers and election-related officials separately.