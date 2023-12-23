Encourage voters to come to polling stations: EC Rashida

Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana urged the candidates in Pabna to ensure a conducive environment for voters so that they can cast their votes freely.

"The Election Commission is committed to ensuring voters' safety. To this end, we have enacted laws specifically focused on safeguarding the well-being of voters," she said in a views-exchanging programme with candidates at Pabna deputy commissioner office.

The EC bears the responsibility of ensuring a free, fair, and credible election, but candidates have the role in bringing voters to the centres, she said.

Candidates of five constituencies were also present in the meeting. At the event, independent candidates claimed that the ruling party candidates are hiring goons who are moving around in the city and threatening the voters.

The local election officials did not do anything in this regard except issuing some show-cause notices, said Abdul Hamid Master, a district AL leader, also an independent candidate in Pabna-3 constituency.

Independent candidate Prof Abu Sayeed echoed the same, while raising concerns over a level playing field. He pointed out that his rival from AL is receiving high-security, but he is not.