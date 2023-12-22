Election Campaign: Some candidates in Dhaka express concern to CEC

A section of candidates from Dhaka constituencies, including independents, yesterday told CEC Kazi Habibul Awal that they are afraid they will not be able to campaign properly.

They were also worried about voters facing probable obstructions while casting votes.

The candidates said these while exchanging views with the CEC at the Election Commission.

They also expressed concern that their polling agents might not get entry to the polling centres on voting day.

"Some independents and candidates from smaller parties at the programme expressed concerns on whether they will be able to conduct electioneering properly," said EC Md Alamgir.

The Election Commission assured the candidates of all kinds of cooperation and urged them to inform presiding officers and law enforcers if their polling agents face any problem, he also said.

EC Alamgir said candidates were not worried about BNP's non-cooperation movement. "They gave us confidence and said people have no involvement in this movement," he said.

Among others Awami League candidates Quamrul Islam, Sayeed Khokon, Ferdous Ahmed, Elias Mollah and Jatiya Party candidate Salma Islam attended the meeting.

The EC also held a views-exchange meeting with law enforcers yesterday, where they informed the commission of their plans to deal with different challenges ahead of the polls.

"We also gave some advice including increasing intelligence surveillance to prevent any sabotage attempt centring the polls," Alamgir added.

An environment characterised by sabotage incidents, panic, and fear is prevailing in the country centring the January 7 election, said DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman after the meeting.

"Usually, law enforcers, as well as other stakeholders, face problems in compelling all candidates to follow the electoral code of conduct and hold the election in a free and fair manner. But this time, another additional problem is the atmosphere of violence and sabotage that has been created," he told reporters.

The meeting discussed the measures to be taken if any third party creates trouble so that the upcoming election can be held peacefully, he added.