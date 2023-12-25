Election Campaign: Hasina to join rally in Rangpur tomorrow

To visit Barishal Dec 29

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit Rangpur tomorrow and Barishal on December 29 as part of the party's campaign for the January 7 polls.

In Rangpur, she will address a public rally at the Taraganj Upazila College ground, in support of the AL candidate from Rangpur-2 (Taraganj-Badarganj) Abul Kalam Md Ahsanul Haque.

The prime minister will then visit her in-law's residence in Pirganj -- Jaisadan -- for the first time in five years, and have lunch there.

Later, Hasina will join another public rally in Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) constituency arranged for the campaign of AL candidate Shirin Sharmin Choudhury, also Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad.

Majed Ali Babul, joint convener of the district AL, said the news of the PM's visit to her in-laws has created a lot of enthusiasm among the locals and party activists.

"A significant turnout is expected at the prime minister's election rallies."

On August 2, Hasina addressed a massive rally at Rangpur Zilla School playground.

Before that, her last visit to Rangpur was on December 23, 2018, ahead of the 11th national polls, when she addressed the election rallies in Taraganj and Pirganj constituencies.

In Barishal, Hasina will attend a public rally at the Bangabandhu Uddyan, AL sources said.

Preparations for her visit there are already underway as different areas of the city are being decorated and cleaned.

A six-member coordination committee has been established to oversee the preparations for the PM's visit.

Abul Hasanat Abudulla, the chief convener of the committee, said the rally is being organised as a major political programme in the southern region.