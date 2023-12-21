EC will show zero tolerance policy at polling stations

The Election Commission will ensure a suitable environment at the polling stations to enable voters to vote freely.

"Besides, the EC will ensure a zero-tolerance policy [towards irregularities] at polling stations. The officials concerned with the election process have assured that they would work with hundred percent honesty," he said.

Election Commissioner Brigadier General Md Ahsan Habib Khan (retd) said this at a discussion meeting with the candidates of Satkhira and Bagerhat, district returning officers, assistant returning officers, law enforcers and election-related officials held at the Khulna District Shilpakala Academy Auditorium today.

The administration, police and law enforcement agencies will ensure that the candidates can run their campaigns smoothly, safely.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Habib said the purpose of the view-exchange meeting was to assure the candidates about their protection and equal opportunities during the election.

"It is my hope and expectation that the 12th national elections will be held in a free, impartial, and festive atmosphere," he also added.

Saroj Kumar Nath, additional divisional commissioner (General) of Khulna, presided over the programme.

Md Mozammel Haque, commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police; Md Moinul Haque, DIG of Khulna Range, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers of Khulna, Satkhira and Bagerhat Districts were present.