EC wants Jan 7 as general holiday

The Election Commission has requested the Ministry of Public Administration Ministry to declare January 7 as a general holiday on the occasion of the 12th Parliamentary Election.

"As the 12th national election is scheduled to be held on January 7, it is necessary to declare the day as a general holiday," said a release signed by Deputy Secretary of Election Management Atier Rahman.

The letter also sought directives to take necessary steps for declaring January 7 as a general holiday.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced that the 12th parliamentary election of the country will be held on January 7.

The CEC came up with the announcement for the next election schedule while addressing the nation on November 15.

According to the constitution, the tenure of the current government will end on January 29, 2024.