EC to sue AL candidate for assaulting journo

The Election Commission has decided to file a case against an Awami League candidate in Chattogram for assaulting a journalist.

The instruction came on Sunday, said EC officials.

Enamul Haque, senior election officer at Chattogram District Election office, said they will file the case against Mustafizur Rahman, an AL candidate of Chattogram-16 constituency (Banshkhali), with a court today.

On November 30, Mustafizur staged a showdown before he submitted his nomination papers.

At that time, Independent TV journalist Rakib Uddin asked him if he violated the polls code through the showdown.

Following the question, Mustafizur became angry and beat him up. His associates also attacked other journalists when they protested.

Contacted over the phone, Mustafizur, the incumbent lawmaker of the constituency, asked this correspondent to come to his office to talk about the issue in details.