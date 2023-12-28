EC seeks for SC order to scrap candidacy of Chattogram-4 independent candidate

The Election Commission has filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging its chamber judge's order that allowed independent candidate Md Salahuddin to contest the January 7 polls from Chattogram-4 constituency.

The EC submitted the petition through its lawyer Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz to the SC on December 27, saying that Md Salahuddin does a government job under the health ministry.

But he (Salahuddin) suppressed this information about his official identity in his nomination papers submitted to the EC, and therefore, he cannot be allowed to contest the election under the Representation of the People Order, 1972, Barrister Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz told The Daily Star.

He added that the EC in the petition prayed to the SC to cancel its chamber judge's order that on December 21 directed the commission to allow Salahuddin to contest the election.

The counsel said Salahuddin is a health assistant at Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex and has concealed this information to the EC which is a violation of the law.

Today, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim heard the petition and set Sunday for a further hearing and passing order on the matter.

No lawyer was present for Salahuddin before the court during the hearing today, court sources said.

Salahuddin reportedly in the nomination papers mentioned business as his profession instead of government service.

Sources at Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex said Salahuddin has remained absent from office since November 18 without taking official leave. The authorities issued him show cause letters three times, but he did not respond.