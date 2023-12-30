EC ready to face any challenges: CEC

Stating that every election is challenging, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today said the commission is ready to tackle any challenges for holding the upcoming national elections.

"They [every political party] have the democratic right to speak in favour or against the elections. If they [BNP] try to foil the election and try to create a blockade for not letting voters in, that would be challenging. We are prepared to face the challenge," he said.

The CEC made this remark while talking to the reporters after a meeting with the local administration and law enforcement agencies in Sylhet city this afternoon, reports our local correspondent.

Awal said BNP, as a political party, boycotted the election and the party leaders are urging people to boycott it. If they continue the peaceful way, that would not be challenging.

When asked about internet connectivity during the elections, the CEC said internet bandwidth will not be slowed down during the polls. "But if anyone tries to share fabricated information, we will take stern action."

He said, "There are many fabricated publicities against the election. We are assuring everyone against these publicities. The 12th national election would be free, fair, and credible."

Earlier in the day, the CEC met the candidates of all constituencies in Sylhet at the circuit house conference hall in Sylhet.