National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 28, 2023 11:39 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 11:43 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

EC orders to transfer 3 OCs of Faridpur

Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 28, 2023 11:39 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 11:43 PM
Md Shohidul Islam, left, Md Mamun Al Rashid, centre, and MA Jalil

The Election Commission today ordered to transfer officers-in-charge of three police stations to outside the district.

A letter was issued by EC Deputy Secretary Mizanur Rahman to the home ministry's public security division in this regard tonight, reports our Faridpur correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The OCs are Md Shohidul Islam of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station, Md Mamun Al Rashid of Sadarpur Police Station, and MA Jalil of Bhanga Police Station.

The decision was taken by the commission to ensure fair and neutral 12th parliamentary elections.

The commission recommended to fill the posts by transferring OCs from other districts, said the EC notices.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

গোলাপের প্রচারণায় আ. লীগ নেতা বললেন ‘পুলিশ কথা না শুনলে থানায় রাখব না’ 

‘আওয়ামী লীগ ক্ষমতায়, পুলিশ আপনাদের। যে পুলিশ কথা শুনবে না সেই পুলিশকে থানায় রাখব না, পরিষ্কার ভাষা।’ 

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দ্বারে দ্বারে গিয়ে নৌকায় ভোট চাইতে হবে: আ. লীগ নেতাকর্মীদের প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification