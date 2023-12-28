EC orders to transfer 3 OCs of Faridpur

The Election Commission today ordered to transfer officers-in-charge of three police stations to outside the district.

A letter was issued by EC Deputy Secretary Mizanur Rahman to the home ministry's public security division in this regard tonight, reports our Faridpur correspondent.

The OCs are Md Shohidul Islam of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station, Md Mamun Al Rashid of Sadarpur Police Station, and MA Jalil of Bhanga Police Station.

The decision was taken by the commission to ensure fair and neutral 12th parliamentary elections.

The commission recommended to fill the posts by transferring OCs from other districts, said the EC notices.