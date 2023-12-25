EC to hold meeting with foreign diplomats on Jan 4

The Election Commission has invited heads of embassies and missions in Bangladesh and the resident representative of UNDP for a meeting on January 4 to brief them about the upcoming national election.

The EC will hold the meeting at 3:00pm in a hotel in Dhaka, reads a letter sent by EC Secretariat Director for Public Relations Shariful Alam.

Shariful Alam told The Daily Star that heads of foreign missions, heads of international organisations, and the resident representative of UNDP in Bangladesh will be informed on the steps taken by EC to hold the 12th National Election in a free and fair manner during the meeting.

The letter also requested the foreign secretary to take necessary measures to invite the mentioned diplomats and ensure their presence.